🏈 Worried about Army this weekend? 😟

Michigan football hosts Army this weekend, and everyone seems pretty worried about it.

Game time: Noon at the Big House

Here's what our college football writer Derick Hutchinson has to say about Michigan's second game:

"Army was a trendy upset pick throughout the offseason after winning 11 games in 2018 and taking eventual playoff participant Oklahoma to overtime in Norman.

The first week of action dampened the buzz around this game, as Army gained just 284 total yards in a 14-7 home win against a Rice team that went 3-22 the last two seasons.

Any lingering upset hopes rest on the shoulders of the triple-option offense, which will target the weakness of Michigan's defense: the interior defensive line."

Read more here.

Yes, we will be watching for that triple-option offense. That's always fun, but Michigan should be able to handle it, no? We sure hope so.

Yes, that Urban Meyer. Ohio State fans must be thrilled by their former coach's comments.

Meyer sat down with Big Ten Network's Gerry DiNardo to discuss Michigan's use of two quarterbacks in the opener. Starter Shea Patterson threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns while Dylan McCaffrey gained 42 yards and a touchdown on eight rushing attempts.

"If McCaffrey is one of the hardest-working, best 11, I think the coach has an obligation to get him on the field," Meyer said.

Read everything he said here.

"I know that sounds kind of confusing," Jim Harbaugh said Monday when he explained the unusual way Michigan football will handle field goals and extra points between starting kickers Jake Moody and Quinn Nordin.

When Michigan's second drive against Middle Tennessee State stalled at the 16-yard line, it was Moody who took the field and banged a 34-yard field goal through the uprights.

Here is Harbaugh's full explanation of what's going on with his kickers.

During his news conference this week, Harbaugh said he was pleased with the defensive effort and the play calling of first-time offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

Here's what Harbaugh said about the performance of 34 different players.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.