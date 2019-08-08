Help Me Hank: Cookie recall, money order scams, deals on sports gear

Happy Thursday, all.

This week, we had an opportunity to spend time with Attorney General Dana Nessel. Whether you agree or disagree with her politics, one thing is clear: She’s working hard and keeping to a jampacked schedule. We were tired just following her. In our story, we learned she’s doing a lot for consumers. You can also learn more about her and the Flint water investigation.

We also teamed up with Dr. Frank McGeorge for a day, to better understand CBD.

While he tackled the health aspect of how CBD is supposed to work, I focused on the sale of it. How it is sold? What are store salespeople pitching when you go inside?

I learned so much while researching this topic. We talked with a research group that has been researching this industry for years, looking at how the products are growing, where the economic benefits are and where the market is going.

They encourage people to research the names of manufacturers. The legitimate ones post their research and important information. We will be following CBD stories, so if you have questions, send them my way. We will learn about this new, booming industry together.

The weather is a bit cooler and football is underway, but let’s not start talking fall just yet.

Someone commented on my Facebook page, saying, "I'm getting sick of these recalls!"

All I can say is, "Me too!" But that's the reality we live in.

Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies were recalled because there could be blue pieces of plastic inside the bags. Cookies with the “best by” dates of Aug. 31, 2019, and Sept. 7, 2019, are being recalled.

Return them for a refund.

Be careful of money order scams. Thousands of people have fallen for this one.

You get a money order or cashier’s check in the mail and deposit the check, but you have to return a portion of it.

Scammers will set it up as a story. You’ve been asked to be a secret shopper. You have to go to a store and report on the cleanliness and the customer service. You’ll also be testing the in-store money transfer service by sending part of your check back. Or, you’ll be told to buy a gift card and send a picture of it.

Here’s the deal: You will always lose out on this scam. No one legitimate is going to send you a check or ask you to be a secret shopper out of the blue. If you get such a check, don’t cash it. Just throw it away.

We know your student is probably getting ready to return to school and sports, and that equipment and clothing can be expensive. Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a sale.

The store is offering up to 25% off on Nike and Under Armour merchandise.

For football players, the deal is up to 50% off select cleats, apparel and gear.

