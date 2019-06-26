Vote 4 The Best update: Leaderboard and how to boost a busines

Vote 4 The Best is the contest that shapes metro Detroit! When you vote you are choosing which businesses will get a big boost by being in the number one spot in the "Go-To Guide," Local 4's year round shopping guide.

Metro Detroiters know it, too, because some of these categories have top 5 leaders that are within a few votes of each other.

Voting is going on now and ends July 14. Here are some of the closest competitors so far:

Automotive>Body Shop

The Collision Shop - Clinton Township Collision Craftsmen Metro Restyling J & L Collision and Auto Glass Mario's Body Shop

Services>Photography

Dante Desaro Photography & Media Starpointe Photography Olivia Seyfarth Photograph RSM Photograph Twin Photography LLC

Fitness>Martial Arts

TRUE Martial Arts Progressive Tactics The Art of Life Sanctuary DLux Karate University Detroit Kung Fu Academy

Quick Eats>Coney Island

Red Hots Tony's Coney Island & Grill Leo's Coney Island Lafayette Coney Island Duly's

My business is on the list: How do I get ahead?

Fans are what make businesses excel in Vote 4 The Best, but if they don't know your business is on the list then they won't vote!



Fortunately, we've made digital and printable banners that can help you get the word out. There is a Facebook banner, a website banner, a printable 4'x2' hangable banner, and a printable 8"x11" tabletop sign.



You can download the banners HERE.

We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows. Now in their third generation, they're celebrating the company's 75th anniversary.

