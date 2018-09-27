Jim Nantz will serve as Grand Marshal for 92nd America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

DETROIT - The Parade Company announced Thursday three-time Emmy Award winner and five-time National Sportscaster of the Year recipient Jim Nantz will serve as Grand Marshal for the 92nd America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van.

A veteran sportscaster for the National Football League (NFL), National College Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Men’s Basketball and the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour for CBS Sports since 1985, Nantz is widely recognized as an American sportscast icon.

“Jim Nantz is a true media legend who has been seen and heard in households across America for decades,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO of The Parade Company. “We are thrilled to have Jim serve as Grand Marshal of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van and look forward to having him join us on Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning.”

A graduate of the University of Houston with a degree in radio and television as well as an honorary doctorate of humane letters, Nantz joined the CBS Television Network in 1985 where he currently serves as the lead play-by-play announcer for the NFL on CBS, including the Super Bowl; the lead anchor of CBS’s golf coverage, including the PGA Tour, Masters and the PGA Championship; and lead play-by-play announcer for college basketball, including the NCAA Men’s Final Four. In 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016, Nantz completed a rare broadcasting triple by becoming the first commentator in history to broadcast the Super Bowl, NCAA Men’s Final Four and the Masters, all in the same year. He will repeat this trifecta again in 2019. A frequent play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Lion’s Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit, Nantz and his family have attended and enjoyed America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van for years.

To commemorate the life and legacy of longtime parade supporter Art Van Elslander, “Art!! Heart & Soul!” has been announced as the theme of the 92nd America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van. A friend of the parade for over 30 years, Van Elslander is remembered and recognized as a great supporter of the Detroit community. Art Van Furniture, now under new ownership, continues the outstanding partnership with The Parade Company as presenting sponsor of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van.

Grandstand tickets to view America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van are now on sale. Ticket prices start at $45. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit theparade.org/americas-thanksgiving-parade/grandstand-tickets/.

Recognized as one of the Best Holiday Parades in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice travel award contest and one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country by U.S. News & World Report Travel, America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van will be held on Thursday, November 22. The Parade will be featured on WDIV-Local 4, including a one-hour national broadcast reaching more than 190 major cities across the country. News/Talk 760 WJR’s Paul W. Smith and CBS Radio will also broadcast live from the parade route. 104.3 WOMC’s Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan (Mornings WOMC) will be hosting the live broadcast. For more information, visit theparade.org.

About The Parade Company

Founded in 1984, The Parade Company is a not-for-profit organization governed by the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation whose board of directors is comprised of key civic and corporate leaders in the greater Detroit region. The Parade Company is celebrating more than 90 years of Parade tradition in Detroit and is committed to funding, creating and executing the best family events in Michigan. The Parade Company staff, board of directors and thousands of parade volunteers work year-round to bring a wide variety of magnificent events to the City of Detroit and the region including the Ford Fireworks, Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot, and America's Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van. Follow The Parade Company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

