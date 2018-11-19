Top Local Stories
Here's when recreational pot is expected to become legal in Michigan and what it means
Michigan Marijuana
Chicago police: Officer shot in active shooter incident at hospital, multiple victims
National
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison in killing of daughters, pregnant wife in Colorado
News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon guarantees victory over Ohio State
Hail
Detroit police: Man wanted in double fatal shooting surrenders to police in Virginia
News
Everything on the line for Michigan football this week against Ohio State
Hail
14 years later: Remembering the 2004 Pistons-Pacers brawl
Sports
Southbound I-275 reopens at I-94 in Romulus after deadly crash
Traffic
Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit woman claims $1M Mega Millions prize
Lottery
Parade
Battle of the Bands and Best Choreography Around a Float
Vote for your favorites starting Thanksgiving morning at 6 a.m.
Posted: 4:12 PM, November 19, 2018
Updated: 4:28 PM, November 19, 2018
LOCAL NEWS
Detroit police release sketch of man wanted in murder of 25-year-old man
David Paul Morris/Getty Images
New research reveals how cat's sandpapery tongue deep cleans
Michigan woman accused in mom's overdose death gets prison time
