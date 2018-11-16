WATCH LIVE: Local 4's coverage of Hob Nobble Gobble from Ford Field at 8 p.m.

Local 4 gives viewers a live, inside look at all of the excitement at the annual “Hob Nobble Gobble”presented by Ford at Ford Field on Friday, November 16.

It’s the first big party of the holiday season celebrating “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van.”

Live in the D hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr, along with Kim DeGiulio host this half hour special from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Our featured guest this year is popular singer, songwriter and actor -- Jesse McCartney.

Local 4’s live broadcast highlights The Parade Company’s premier fund-raising event and gives families a sneak peek at the new floats in this year’s “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van.” For more than twenty years, “Hob Nobble Gobble” presented by Ford has helped raise money for The Parade Company to produce “America’s Thanksgiving Parade.”

Local 4 is committed to bringing big events like the “Hob Nobble Gobble” to viewers across metro Detroit. This primetime special shines a spotlight on this popular Detroit celebration where families enjoy carnival rides, games, entertainment, holiday festivities and more.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.