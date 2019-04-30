'Empty the Shelters' returns to Michigan on Saturday: How to adopt pet for $25

This weekend, you can adopt a pet for just $25 at select shelters across Michigan.

BISSELL is holding their "Empty the Shelters" event on May 4. Pet lovers will have the opportunity to adopt a pet for $25 and BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor the remaining cost at 110 participating organizations in 20 states.

There are dozens of participating Michigan shelters, including these in Metro Detroit:

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control - Detroit

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit - Dearborn

Almost Home Animal Rescue League - Southfield

Macomb County Animal Control - Clinton Township

DAWG - Chesterfield

Do Only Good Animal Rescue - Rochester Hills

Oakland County Animal Shelter - Pontiac

Humane Society of Monroe County - Monroe

Lenawee Humane Society - Adrian

St. Clair County Animal Control - Port Huron

Blue Water Area Humane Society - Clyde

Livingston County Animal Control and Shelter - Howell

Check out a list of West Michigan locations here.

You can find the full list of participating shelters here.

Here are some FAQs from BISSELL:

What breeds are available for adoption?

Almost every breed you can think of can be found for adoption!

Do I have to pay for anything during Empty the Shelters?

You are required to pay a $25 adoption fee during Empty the Shelters. You are also responsible for paying any dog licensing fees (varies by county).

Why do some participating locations not include puppies and kittens?

Each participating shelter chooses which pets will participate in Empty the Shelters; we do not limit due to age, breed, etc. Because older dogs and cats are often overlooked for puppies, many shelters choose to use this event to bring exposure to the dogs and cats that have been with them the longest – giving the older pets the chance to find their forever home.

Some locations will have puppies available, but you would need to contact them to find out. Puppies tend to go quickly though at all locations, so we encourage you to adopt early if you are considering a specific puppy!

Where can I see what pets are available for adoption?

Please visit the website of the participating organization to view their available pets – a list of participating locations can be found at bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.

View more FAQs here.

