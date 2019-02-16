100 Chihuahuas flown from overcrowded California shelters to Michigan

Chihuahuas from California flew to Michigan to find new homes. (Photos: MHS)

DETROIT - Chihuahuas who were at overcrowded and underfunded shelters in California will now be searching for new homes in Michigan after a flight across the country.

The Michigan Humane Society, Michigan Animal Rescue League and Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit teamed up with Compassion Without Borders and Wings of Rescue to transport 100 dogs from the Fresno, California, area to Michigan.

Chihuahuas who were at overcrowded California shelters are now in Michigan. (Photo: MHS)

Wings of Rescue moves animals from disaster areas and overcrowded shelters to shelters that have room, and Compassion Without Borders helps animals in Mexico and low-income communities in California.

MHS said the dogs are recovering from their flight and receiving medical care before they are available for adoption. The Humane Society said it will provide an update when the Chihuahuas are ready.

