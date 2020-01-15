Michigan shelter dog headed to Super Bowl tradition -- the Puppy Bowl

CLYDE, Mich. – A dog rescued from a puppy mill situation in Michigan will take the field during the Puppy Bowl, the super cute Super Bowl Sunday tradition.

Logan and five other puppies were seized from a puppy mill. The dogs had Sarcoptic mange and almost no fur.

They were treated at the Blue Water Area Humane Society in Clyde, Michigan for the mange and other skin conditions.

Logan and one of his brothers was adopted.

More than 90 puppies from more than 60 shelters across the nation will participate in the Puppy Bowl, essentially a bunch of pups running around pouncing on each other on a little “football field."

The Puppy Bowl is at 3 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Animal Planet.