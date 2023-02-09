Prescription Purina Pro Plan dog food recalled after 2 dogs get sick

How to find out if your bag of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental was recalled.

Purina is recalling certain bags of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) after two dogs got sick.

The food could have elevated levels of vitamin D. Consuming elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on how much the dog ate and for how long.

Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

There have been two separate cases of dogs showing symptoms of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the food. The dogs recovered after they stopped eating the food.

“We apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused. As pet experts and pet owners ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority.” Purina

Which bags of Purina Pro Plan were recalled?

The food was sold across the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

The recall involves 8 pound and 20 pound bags of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL). If you purchased this food, you should stop feeding it to your dog and throw it away where no other animals or wildlife can eat it.

You should contact your vet if your dog has any of the symptoms of vitamin D toxicity. No other Purina pet care products are affected.

Bags with the UPC code and Production codes below should be discarded:

UPC Code:

38100 19190 – 8 lb

38100 19192 – 20 lb

Production Code (*First 8 characters equal to)

2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082

How to get a refund

You can call Purina Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (CST) at 1-800-345-5678. Or you can contact them through their website, click here.