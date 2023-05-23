Where to find dog-friendly beaches in Michigan

For dog owners like me, finding parks with a body of water where my pup is allowed to play in can be challenging, even in Michigan.

According to Michigan’s DNR, pets are allowed along the shoreline but must be kept on a six-foot leash, even in the water.

Besides having your pet on a leash the entire time, it is important to remind pet owners that you should ALWAYS clean up after your pet. There may be times when parks don’t have waste bags on site, so having those handy would be a plus.

Pet owners are advised to keep their pets from interacting with wildlife and keep them from disturbing visitors. These four-legged friends are your responsibility, and the DNR wants to ensure that owners know they are always in immediate control and never to leave your pet alone when visiting a state park.

Below is a complete list from the DNR of pet-friendly shorelines within the Great Lakes state:

Have you been to any of these state parks with your pup? We would love to hear how they loved the wilderness! Comment below what state parks you have been to with your snoop, and any recommendations for first-time dog owners when traveling throughout the state.

Since I have mentioned my dog a couple of times in this story, I feel as if I owe it to you all at least a picture of her! Below is Willow with her cousin Levi hiking in Traverse City County: