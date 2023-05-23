Where to find dog-friendly beaches in Michigan

For dog owners like me, finding parks with a body of water where my pup is allowed to play in can be challenging, even in Michigan.
According to Michigan’s DNR, pets are allowed along the shoreline but must be kept on a six-foot leash, even in the water.
Besides having your pet on a leash the entire time, it is important to remind pet owners that you should ALWAYS clean up after your pet. There may be times when parks don’t have waste bags on site, so having those handy would be a plus.
Pet owners are advised to keep their pets from interacting with wildlife and keep them from disturbing visitors. These four-legged friends are your responsibility, and the DNR wants to ensure that owners know they are always in immediate control and never to leave your pet alone when visiting a state park.
Below is a complete list from the DNR of pet-friendly shorelines within the Great Lakes state:
- Algonac State Park entire length of the St. Clair River.
- Baraga State Park - entire length of the Lake Superior shoreline (.25 miles).
- Bewabic State Park - entire length of Fortune Lake shoreline other than the designated swim beach.
- Brimley State Park - along the Lake Superior shoreline outside of the designated swimming area.
- Burt Lake State Park - a designated animal beach is located on the south end of the park.
- Craig Lake State Park - along any of the park’s shoreline.
- Dodge #4 State Park- pet-friendly beach just outside the designated swim area.
- Duck Lake State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline (.5 miles) and Duck Lake.
- Fayette Historic State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline, with the exception of the designated swim beach.
- Grand Mere State Park - along the Lake Michigan shoreline (.5 mile).
- Harrisville State Park - a pet-friendly beach, open to non-campers, is located in the modern campground.
- Hoffmaster State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline apart from the designated swim area.
- Holland State Park - Lake Macatawa day-use area directly across from the Lake Mac Campground.
- Holly Recreation Area - section of shoreline south of the designated swim beach on Heron Lake.
- Leelanau State Park - shoreline in northern park unit.
- Ludington State Park - along Lake Michigan, located between the beach house and the Big Sable River (majority of Lake Michigan shoreline closed to protect endangered piping plover habitat)
- McLain State Park - portion of Lake Superior shoreline.
- Mears State Park - southernmost section of shoreline.
- Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area - along the Lake Minnawanna shoreline except for the designated swim beach.
- Menominee River State Recreation Area - entire length of the Menominee River.
- Muskegon State Park - along the Lake Michigan shoreline outside of the designated swimming area (with the exception of marked piping plover nest habitat).
- Negwegon State Park - along most of the Lake Huron shoreline.
- Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - entire length of Lake Superior Park shoreline.
- Port Crescent State Park - entire length of the Lake Huron shoreline (3 miles) with the exception of the designated swim beach in the modern campground.
- Proud Lake Recreation Area - entire length of the Huron River and Proud Lake shoreline (other than the designated swim beach in the modern campground)
- Rifle River Recreation Area - along the park’s lakes, river, and stream, with the exception of the designated swim area.
- Saugatuck Dunes State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline.
- Silver Lake State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline (3 miles) and the park’s inland lake, Silver Lake, in all areas other than the designated swim beach.
- Sleeper State Park - entire length of the Lake Huron shoreline except for the designated swim beach
- Sleepy Hollow State Park - section of shoreline located 100 yards north of the Lake Ovid swimming beach.
- South Higgins Lake State Park - two pet-friendly beach areas, one along a section of shoreline in the day-use area (along the east park boundary) and a campers-only area (along the west boundary of the campground).
- Straits State Park - Lake Huron shoreline.
- Tawas Point State Park - section of shoreline available on Tawas Bay between the campground and the lighthouse - enclosed by fencing.
- Van Buren State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline except for the designated swim area.
- Van Riper State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigamme and the Peshekee River with the exception of the designated swim beach.
- Wilderness State Park - majority of the park’s shoreline closed to pets to protect endangered piping plover habitat; however, there is a pet-friendly beach located down a small path in the picnic area (just east of the headquarters building).
- Warren Dunes State Park - north of the northernmost swim buoy at the designated swim beach (2.5 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline).
- Young State Park - section of shoreline available east of the boat launch.
Have you been to any of these state parks with your pup?
