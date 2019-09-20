6 lovable pups to adopt now in Detroit

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of darling dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Pajamas, pit bull terrier

Pajamas is a darling male pit bull terrier dog staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Pajamas is the life of the party — he'll get along great with other dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. Here's what Pajamas' friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of him: Pajamas is barely more than 30 pounds, and he smiles all day long. He likes dogs but has not been extensively tested with other dogs due to him not being neutered yet. He walks okay on the leash, but he can also be carried around like the three-year-old baby he is. Read more about how to adopt Pajamas on Petfinder.

Cashmere, Staffordshire bull terrier and bull terrier mix

Cashmere is a female Staffordshire bull terrier and bull terrier mix being kept at Paws and Think Detroit. Cashmere will get along great with cats and dogs. Cashmere is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Fear not: She is already house-trained. Here's what Cashmere's friends at Paws and Think Detroit think of her: Cashmere came to us pregnant and gave birth to nine perfect puppies. All of her puppies have been adopted, but Cash is still looking for her furever home. She's been working really hard to learn her manners. She loves to cuddle and snuggle on the couch. Read more about how to adopt Cashmere on Petfinder.

Chuckie, pit bull terrier and terrier mix

Chuckie is a sweet male pit bull terrier and terrier mix being cared for at Mutts of Motown Rescue. Chuckie will do best with an owner who has time to bond with him. He'll need a home free of other dogs, cats and kids. Chuckie is already neutered and vaccinated. He is already house-trained. Chuckie's current caretakers say: Chuckie is about eight years old and is a big strong boy. He's very protective of his home and his people. Read more about Chuckie on Petfinder.

Maggie, Shih Tzu and poodle mix

Maggie is a female Shih Tzu and poodle mix currently housed at What We Do For The Love Of Pets. Maggie loves cats. Her ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. What We Do For The Love Of Pets, however, recommends she be placed in a home without small children. She's spayed and vaccinated. From Maggie's current caretaker: Maggie is a quiet nine-year-old who is looking for a quiet home. She is so sweet and always happy to see you come home. She would rather be in a home with a older dog or no dog at all. Read more about Maggie on Petfinder.

Jazzy, chihuahua mix

Jazzy is a winsome female chihuahua mix being kept at What We Do For The Love Of Pets. Jazzy loves cats and dogs. She would prefer a home without small children. Jazzy has had all her shots. Notes from Jazzy's caretakers: Jazzy loves to cuddle up with you. It takes a little time for her to warm up to you. Once she is comfortable, she won't leave your side. She still could use more training. Apply to adopt Jazzy today at Petfinder.

Jerry, mixed breed

Jerry is a male mixed breed dog in the care of Home Fur-Ever. Jerry gets along well with other dogs. Jerry is already neutered and vaccinated. Here's what Jerry's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of him: Jerry is approximately one or two years old. He is a little on the timid side with strangers but will warm up once he feels comfortable and is very loving. We recommend a home with no young children because of his timid nature; he is easily scared by a lot of commotion. Read more about Jerry on Petfinder.

