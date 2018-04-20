Animal lovers, take your pets camping at these Michigan state park cabins

Cat and dog lovers, take your pets camping this summer at one of several state park cabins that began allowing pets last fall.
Up to two pets will be allowed at each cabin or lodge. A fee of $10 per pet per night will be charged for cabins and $15 per pet per night for the lodge.
Cabins can be booked up to 12 months in advance. To book a cabin, call 800-447-2757 or click the state park names below.
Pet-friendly cabins:
- Harrisville State Park -- Mini cabin No. 186
- Lime Island State Park -- Mini cabin No. 4
- Leelanau State Park -- Hemlock and Cedar cabins
- Sleepy Hollow State Park -- Rustic cabin
- Cheboygan State Park -- Lodge
