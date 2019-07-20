Dogs in Detroit looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right by looking at some lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.

Peppa, pit bull terrier



Peppa is an adorable female pit bull terrier dog currently residing at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Peppa will get along great with other dogs. She is already house-trained and has been vaccinated and spayed. Notes from Peppa's caretakers: Peppa came to us as an owner-surrender; she is a tiny package of the best a Pitbull has to offer. She walks good on the leash, plays perfect with her toys, inside and outdoors. Peppa is potty-trained and does not chew much. Read more about how to adopt Peppa on Petfinder.

Fritz, miniature pinscher and Jack Russell terrier mix

Fritz is an adorable male miniature pinscher and Jack Russell terrier mix being kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Fritz plays well with others — he gets along well with children, dogs or cats. No need to worry: He's already house-trained. He has been vaccinated and neutered. From Fritz's current caretaker: Fritz came as an owner-surrender from a very busy household. He walks great on the leash, likes cats, dogs, kids and strangers. If he gets nervous, he wants to be held. Fritz prefers a home with children and loves to dart around and play fetch. He follows you in the house and steals the cozy spots from other dogs. Fritz is around 22 pounds. Apply to adopt Fritz today at Petfinder.

Shake, German shepherd mix

Shake is a male German shepherd mix in the care of Rebel Dogs Detroit. Shake is gentle and plays well with children. He is already neutered and vaccinated. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Shake's current caretakers say: Shake is a smaller, stumpy-legged German Shepherd with a calm but attentive personality. He loves all people, including children and doesn't need to warm up; he is immediately your best friend. Shake would love a home with a yard and children. He is nervous around other dogs. We are currently working with him on this behavior, with success. When no dogs are in sight, he walks with the leash perfectly. Read more about Shake on Petfinder.

Rocky, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix

Rocky is an adorable male Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Rocky wants to be your one and only: He will need a home free of other dogs. He does do well with children. He's vaccinated. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. Here's what Rocky's friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of him: Rocky. has been through so much. This senior was rescued running the streets of Detroit and was surviving by begging at a local diner. He was very shy and confused by human companionship at first but has grown to love it. Apply to adopt Rocky today at Petfinder.

