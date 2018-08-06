Fitness finds for felines with Premier Pet Supply

We love to celebrate the pets in our lives and our friends at Premier Pet Supply owner, Mike Palmer, and Steve Shamou, from the location in Livonia joined us this morning with the latest fitness trends for your pet cats. We often hear about how important it is to exercise our dogs and go on walks, but we rarely hear about ways to keep our cats fit. Is it important? Can we actually take our cats for walks?

Palmer said that this is a national epidemic and that 60% of cats are obese and overweight and a lot of that has to do with diet. You can even take your cat on walks with a come with me kitty harness with a leash attached to it.

Cats can also entertain and exercise by themselves when you aren't around with an I am not a dog feeder. This is a different type of cat feeder shaped like mice which you can hide around the house and your cat will have to go looking for them.

Shamou says a good way to keep your cat fit is through diet and the best type of diet is a raw frozen diet or a freeze dried raw diet. You can find these types of food at Premier Pet Supply locations.

There are four Premier Pet Supply locations in Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, Novi, and Livonia. To find the location nearest you, learn more about what they offer, and see the monthly specials, visit their website premierpetsupply.com.