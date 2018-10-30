Here's how to keep your pets safe this Halloween

Wednesday is Halloween and all the trick-or-treating and related excitement can be a scary night for pets. Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio in our studio to teach us some clever ways to help your pet feel safe and happy this Halloween.

Bailey gave us three main ways to help your pets feel safe.

1) Block off the exits to your home with a storm door, baby gate, etc.

2) Drown out the noise with a TV, box fan or radio

3) Keep candy and candles out of reach of your furry friends.

He also brought in a new adorable kitten that needs a home. Her name is Nila, and she is a short-hair kitten that is about 9 weeks old and is under 2 pounds. She came to the Michigan Humane Society with her four siblings and her mom. Whoever adopts Nila will receive a $75 gift certificate to Hagopian Cleaning Services.

He brought Nila in specifically because she is black and orange, and they are currently running a promotion where it is half off black or orange cats or kittens if you bring in a picture of an orange or black cat. More details can be found here:

For more information on the Michigan Humane Society, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.