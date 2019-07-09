Kittens in Detroit looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddly kittens? There are dozens of great kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Surprise, Maine coon mix

Surprise is a female Maine coon kitten currently housed at Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Surprise loves other cats, dogs and kids. She is vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. From Surprise's current caretaker: Apply to adopt Surprise today at Petfinder.

Pebbles, domestic shorthair mix

Pebbles is a charming female domestic short-hair kitten currently housed at Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Pebbles likes to socialize. She gets along well with dogs, cats and kids. She has been vaccinated. She's already house-trained. Here's what Pebbles' friends at Fortunate Feline Adoption League think of her: Pebbles can be a little shy at first. Now, she loves to be near a person and purr softly while being petted. She's also one of those cats who loves to sleep next to her owner. At other times, she is very playful. She has a sibling by the name of Peaches. Pebbles is ready for a permanent home.

Read more about Pebbles on Petfinder.

Taj, domestic shorthair

Taj is a handsome male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society. He has all of his shots. Taj's current caretakers say: Taj is about 16 weeks old. He was a stray and had an injury on his side. Taj would love a home of his own.

Read more about how to adopt Taj on Petfinder.

