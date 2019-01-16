Meet Detroit Tigers players, adopt a new pet at Michigan Humane Society Clear the Cages event

Adopt a pet and meet Detroit Tigers players at a Michigan Humane Society event on Jan. 25, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Meet Detroit Tigers players and save animals -- it's a win-win at the Michigan Humane Society's Clear the Cages event next week.

All adoption fees will be waived Jan. 25 at the Mackey Center for Animal Care at the Dresner Foundation Animal Care Campus in Detroit.

Detroit Tigers Shane Greene and Jordy Mercer will be at the event, and attendees have the chance to win prizes from the Tigers and Humane Society.

The event is from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at 7887 Chrysler Drive.

