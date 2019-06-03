Michiganders encouraged to create emergency preparedness kit for pets

WARREN, Mich. - In honor of National Pet Preparedness Month, the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is encouraging Michiganders to create an emergency preparedness kit for their pets to ensure complete family readiness during an emergency or disaster.

“Emergencies and disasters come in many forms and could require you to leave your home for an undetermined amount of time,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD.

“Remember, if it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets, so it’s important to include your pets in your readiness plan.”

To create a pet preparedness kit, ensure the following items are readily available in a safe location:

• Pet food, water and bowls

• Pet carrier, leash and collar

• Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet

• Immunization, veterinary records and pet medications

• First Aid Kit

• Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians, and out-of-town friends and family

• Toys, rope and sanitation bags

To learn more about being prepared before, during and after an emergency or disaster, visit michigan.gov/miready.



