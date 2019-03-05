Mike Morse is helping homeless pets find a forever home!

Here at Live in the D we are all for pets and every week we invite our friends at the Michigan Humane Society to come in and showcase an animal that needs a loving home. Mike Morse, the owner of the Mike Morse Law Firm, is also a big fan of pets and is helping out by paying the standard adoption fees for any animal featured on Live in the D.

"We were told that there are certain people who want animals and can't afford them, and we thought, 'what a great way to help people get dogs and cats from the Humane Society.' I'd rather have them spend that money on shelter and food and veterinary care and things like that," said Morse.

Morse himself, adopted a dog from the Michigan Humane Society named Jessi. He got her at the Michigan Humane Society Bow Wow Brunch about 5 years ago after his three daughters fell in love with her.

Our Pet of the Week this week is a 5-year-old chihuahua mix named Lulu. She is very chill and would do well in a similarly calm home, possibly with older children. If you have other pets she would do well with a slow introduction to them.

Anna Chrisman, with the Michigan Humane Society, was also with us today to discuss Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month. Pets are like little toddlers so you have to make sure they do not get into things they are not supposed to. Keep dangerous items out of reach of the pets and lock them up. Poisonous food includes chocolate, grapes, and raisins, but also lock up medications, vitamins and cleaning products. Ant traps, insecticides, and rodent poisons are also dangerous to pets. In terms of outside, some plants and lawn care products are things you should keep an eye on.

If you have any legal question or want more information on the Mike Morse Law Firm, visit 855mikewins.com or call 855-MIKE-WINS.

For more information on Lulu and all the other pets that the Michigan Humane Society has available visit michiganhumane.org.

