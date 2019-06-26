State troopers rescue 3 dogs found on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

Three German Shepherd dogs were rescued June 25, 2019 from the Lodge Freeway near Forest Avenue in Detroit. (Michigan State Police)

DETROIT - Three German Shepherd dogs were rescued Tuesday night from the Lodge Freeway near Forest Avenue in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said troopers were dispatched on the report of a dog on the freeway. When they arrived they found three scared German Shepherds, police said.

With the help of a citizen, troopers were able to get all three in their patrol cars and get them to safety.

UPDATE: Dog owners found

State police were looking for the dogs' owners, and they've found them. The dogs have been reunited with the owners.

"Thanks to all of our followers and media partners who pushed out their photos," reads a statement from state police. "It is these photos that the owners saw their dogs and contacted us. Keep an eye on your pets as these stories usually don’t have a happy ending!"

