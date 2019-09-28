These Detroit-based doggies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by browsing through lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Detroit.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Paulie, Jack Russell terrier mix

Paulie is a sweet male Jack Russell terrier mix currently housed at Bright Point Rescue. Paulie is gentle and he plays well with kids. Good news: He is already house-trained. Read more about Paulie on Petfinder.

Miss Barkley, pit bull terrier mix

Miss Barkley is a female pit bull terrier mix in the care of Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. Miss Barkley has already been spayed. Miss Barkley's current caretakers say: Miss Barkley is always on the go, enjoys exercise, training, playing and being petted. She doesn't have a history with children, dogs or cats. Miss Barkley is 44.5 pounds and is two years old. Read more about Miss Barkley on Petfinder.



Sprout, boxer mix

Sprout is a female boxer mix staying at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. Sprout is spayed. Here's what Sprout's friends at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care think of her: Sprout is a shy girl and likes to be petted. Quick movements and noises startle her. Sprout is not a good fit for children and doesn't have a history with dogs or cats. Sprout is fully potty- trained and very sweet. She is 57 pounds and nine months old. Read more about Sprout on Petfinder.

Poppy, pit bull terrier mix

Poppy is an adorable male pit bull terrier mix being kept at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. Poppy is already neutered. Notes from Poppy's caretakers: Poppy is a social butterfly; he loves people. Poppy is pretty low-key, needs daily exercise and playtime to keep him happy. He also loves to be petted and touched. Poppy is 47.5 pounds and 10 months old. Read more about Poppy on Petfinder.

Skipper, Labrador retriever mix

Skipper is a lovable male Labrador retriever mix currently residing at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. He's already been neutered. From Skipper's current caretaker: Skipper is a little nervous and may be more playful when comfortable in a home. He loves to be petted, enjoys walks and some attention. Skipper is 84 pounds and eight years old. Read more about how to adopt Skipper on Petfinder.



