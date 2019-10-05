These Detroit-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by browsing through adorable pups near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Detroit.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Micki, shepherd mix

Micki is a winsome female shepherd puppy staying at Home Fur-Ever. Micki is friendly as can be, and she'll get along great with your other dogs. Micki is vaccinated. Here's what Micki's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of her: Micki is friendly, playful and gets along with other dogs. Micki loves human attention and affection. She will be working on her basic puppy manners at her foster home. She will make a great new family member. Apply to adopt Micki today at Petfinder.

Brooks, shepherd and terrier mix

Brooks is a male shepherd and terrier puppy staying at Home Fur-Ever. Brooks is the life of the party — he'll get along great with other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date. Brooks' current caretakers say: Brooks and his littermate Dunn were both surrendered to the rescue together. Brooks is shy and needs some socialization. A home with older kids would probably be much better since a lot of commotion would make him more nervous. He will work on his basic manners at his new foster home. Apply to adopt Brooks today at Petfinder.

Ricky, terrier mix

Ricky is a male terrier puppy being cared for at Home Fur-Ever. Ricky is eager to make friends — he loves other dogs. Ricky has been vaccinated. From Ricky's current caretaker: Ricky is part of Maggie's litter of six pups. The puppies were born the day after we rescued Maggie. Ricky is a very sweet and laid back puppy who loves to be cuddled. He has great eye contact and is very personal with people. He loves to play with other dogs and toys. Ricky gets super excited when he sees other dogs and would love a playmate. He also likes to watch TV. Apply to adopt Ricky today at Petfinder.

