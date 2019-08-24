These Detroit-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Loki Fka Pasha, shepherd and terrier mix

Loki Fka Pasha is a sweet male shepherd and terrier mix being kept at Home Fur-Ever. Loki Fka Pasha gets along well with other dogs. Home Fur-Ever, however, wants to place him in a home without small children. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. Loki Fka Pasha is already neutered, and he has all his shots. From Loki Fka Pasha's current caretaker: Loki is a one-year-old boy who likes adventures outside, car rides and long walks. He is currently working with his new foster dad on his manners and is learning so much. He is super smart and loves learning new tricks. Loki is very affectionate, licks everybody and one of his favorite pastimes is laying his head on someone and falling asleep. Loki has bonded with the female German Shepherd at the house, and the two of them love to run around the big backyard and play. Read more about Loki Fka Pasha on Petfinder.

Ellie, shepherd and terrier mix

Ellie is a winsome female shepherd and terrier mix currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Ellie loves other dogs. Home Fur-Ever, however, recommends she be placed in a home without small children. She's already house-trained. Ellie is spayed and vaccinated. Here's what Ellie's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of her: Ellie is a playful one-year-old girl who loves to chew on her bones and toys. She loves to run in the yard and have fun playing with toys. She also enjoys cuddling with you, but she prefers her back scratched over her belly. Ellie is learning and doing great with her commands and is working on leash-training. Ellie enjoys the companionship of another dog and would do well in a home with one to play with. Read more about how to adopt Ellie on Petfinder.



Hippo, bullmastiff mix

Hippo is a male bullmastiff mix currently housed at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Hippo needs special time to bond with you: He will need a home free of other dogs and cats. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Hippo also has all of his shots, and he's neutered. Here's what Hippo's friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of him: Hippo is five years old and came to us from a dog fighting situation. He is now rehabilitated and can move on with the rest of his life. Hippo is a grand character; you cannot ignore his presence. He plays fetch and tug perfectly and knows how to give paw. Hippo would enjoy a calm home life with one to three people and no other pets. He will play indoors and in the yard but will stay content at home while you're at work. Read more about Hippo on Petfinder.

Babelicious, pit bull terrier

Babelicious is a female pit bull terrier dog being kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Babelicious needs special time to bond with you: She will need a home free of other dogs and cats. She is sweet with small children. No need to worry: She's already house-trained. She's already vaccinated and spayed. Notes from Babelicious' caretakers: Babelicious sometimes goes by Babe and other times Pig. She is a little, short and stocky pit bull with a heart melting-personality. She snorts around excitedly, is super affectionate and entertaining. Babe is a content dog who can stay home during a work-day. She likes her walks and her belly rubs. She loves car rides and behaves great in the car. Babe loves children, but they should be big enough to not get knocked over if she were to live with them. Babe is calm in snuggles but rougher in play. Read more about how to adopt Babelicious on Petfinder.

Murphy, Australian shepherd mix

Murphy is a darling male Australian shepherd mix being kept at Home Fur-Ever. Murphy gets along well with other dogs. He is looking for a cat-free household. Home Fur-Ever, however, wants to place him in a home without small children. He is already neutered, vaccinated and house-trained. From Murphy's current caretaker: Murphy is a nearly three-year-old pup who is looking for the right person or family that understands his breed and temperament. He was adopted as a puppy by a family that was unable to provide enough exercise for him. Murphy is a herding breed that needs to be kept busy, have daily walks and have a backyard to run and play in. He can get nervous with new people and new situations, which can make him fearful, so a calmer adult home is required without young children. He does better with women, but it's important to go slow with introductions in the way he is approached. He is very smart and understands basic commands, such as sit down and heel. Murphy enjoys his toys, bones and playing. Read more about Murphy on Petfinder.

Jojo, terrier mix

Jojo is a sweet male terrier mix being cared for at Home Fur-Ever. Jojo will get along great with other dogs. He has all of his shots, and he's neutered. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Read more about how to adopt Jojo on Petfinder.

Leif, Labrador retriever mix

Leif is a male Labrador retriever mix staying at Home Fur-Ever. Leif loves other dogs. No need to worry: He's already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated. Leif is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Notes from Leif's caretakers: Leif and his seven littermates were surrendered to our rescue as part of an unwanted litter at a home where they didn't sterilize their dogs. Leif is a very sweet but timid lovable little guy who has been through a tough beginning. He was born with spinal stenosis that caused him pain and made it hard for him to walk normally. He had back surgery in December which removed a lot of his spine to allow his spinal cord to no longer be pinched. He requires physical therapy to teach him to walk and run better. Leif will require a special person who will understand the needs of a handicapped dog. He likes the company of another dog but cannot play rough due to his spine instability. Leif has completed his physical therapy and is getting stronger every day. He would be best with a quiet home with a relaxed dog to watch over him. He prefers women who provide lots of kisses and massages too. Read more about Leif on Petfinder.



