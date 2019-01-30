What to do if you see a pet left outside in the cold

DETROIT - Subfreezing temperatures in the Midwest this week will be dangerous to humans and animals.

Pets left outside can quickly fall victim to the weather conditions, leading to frostbite and possibly death.

If you see a pet that is left outside in the cold, document the date, time and location, and take photos of the animal. Contact local authorities and inform them that an animal may be left outside in dangerous temperatures.

Afterward, be sure to follow up and make sure the animal is safe.

