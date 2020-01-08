Renting in Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Detroit look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14918 Joy Road

Listed at $500/month, this studio apartment, located at 14918 Joy Road in Fishkorn, is 46.0 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $926/month.

In the unit, look for carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

19645 Marx St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 19645 Marx St., is listed for $525/month.

The apartment comes with central air conditioning and carpeted floors; there's also on-site management available. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9932 Lawton St.

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 9932 Lawton St., listed at $600/month.

In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a balcony. Cats are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

80 E. Hancock St.

This studio apartment, situated at 80 E. Hancock St. in Midtown, is listed for $650/month for its 330 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

550-560 Parkview Drive

And lastly, here's a studio apartment at 550-560 Parkview Drive, which, with 459 square feet, is going for $750/month.

The building includes additional storage space. You'll also get granite countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and central heating in the unit. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

