Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9000 E. Jefferson Ave. (Joseph Barry Subdivision)

Listed at $2,025/month, this 1,950-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment is located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave.

In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. It's also listed for $2,025/month for its 1,110 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a fireplace and in-unit laundry in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

4221 Cass Ave. (Midtown)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 4221 Cass Ave. that's going for $2,100/month.

In the condo, the listing promises hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and assigned parking. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.