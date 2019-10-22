Aretha Franklin's former Detroit home hits market again for $600K

DETROIT - The Queen of Soul's former Detroit estate has hit the market again.

Aretha Franklin's former Detroit home, located on Hamilton Road between Palmer Park and the Detroit Golf Club, hit the market earlier this month for $600,000.

The home features six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and more than 5,500 square feet.

The home backs to the 7th hole at the Detroit Golf Club. It was listed in April for $750,000.

The home requires major renovation. Check out the full listing here.

