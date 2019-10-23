Detroit's swankiest cribs for rent right now

Every now and then it can be fun to explore your area's luxury listings to see what kind of homes those with money can afford. What exactly does the high-end of Detroit's rental market currently look like, and just how upscale are the features one might land for these astronomical prices?

We scoured local listings in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to determine the city's most opulent listings.

Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3150 Woodward Ave. (Midtown)

Right off the bat, turn your attention to this rental at 3150 Woodward Ave. in Midtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it's 661 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Detroit is about $658/month, this place is currently priced at $3,100/month. What makes the price so steep?

In the furnished apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this luxurious apartment.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Click through to the complete listing here.)

1437 Woodward Ave. (Downtown)

Moving on, there's this unit located at 1437 Woodward Ave. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it encompasses 800 square feet. This stately apartment is currently listed at $3,000/month.

The building comes with garage parking. The furnished residence also offers in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, central heating, high ceilings, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Finally, check out this apartment situated at 1538 Centre St. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it encompasses 500 square feet. This living space is currently priced at $2,500/month.

The building boasts garage parking. The residence comes furnished and features a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this luxurious apartment.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.