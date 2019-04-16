Full-log home on Lake Michigan with 8 fireplaces lists for nearly $3M

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. - A full log-home in Northern Michigan has a fireplace in every single bedroom. And it can be yours for about $3 million.

The home, in Charlevoix, listed a few weeks ago for $2.9 million. It was also listed last summer for a brief time at $3.49 million.

Here's the listing description:

A stunningly unique four bedroom, 5.5 bath full-log home on 199' of sandy Lake Michigan frontage. Each bedroom is en suite with its own fireplace. Don't let the number of bedrooms fool you, this home comfortable sleeps a large family and all of their friends. Four wooded acres are lush with evergreens and mossy underfoot. This is a magical place from sunrise to sunset, spring to fall.

The hushed woods are filled with woodland creatures (hence the deer-deterrent sprinkler system), and the changing sound of the lake in its varied rush to shore. Inside, the home is a work of engineering genius and pure artistic flair. The logs are huge and intricately structured; the windows are massive, including a house-long sky light, letting in more sun than the woods would otherwise allow, and throwing a kaleidoscope of light over the logs.

There are eight fireplaces, each with salvaged architectural elements, which are also found elsewhere in the home - a confessional door in the master suite dressing room, leaded cabinet doors throughout the home retrieved from a Chicago industrial building, a cleverly disguised file cabinet, the living room light fixture salvaged from a Scottish castle. Highest-end details in a relaxed, inviting atmosphere.

Approachably luxurious, this would be a perfect seasonal retreat or a full-time residence. Each bedroom has a fireplace, and the Great Room's grand fireplace is two-sided, so the dining room has its own crackling hearth. Full-finished lower level with a game room and bar, media room, wine-tasting area and huge utility room with a workshop.

There is a carriage-house style apartment over the garage, with a full kitchen, living room and cozy bedroom, as well as storage and extra sitting room, and of course a full bath.

Check out the full listing here from O'Brien Real Estate. More photos below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.