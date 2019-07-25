Go inside Kid Rock's Detroit home that just hit the market for $2.2M

Kid Rock's massive home on the Detroit River has hit the market for $2.2 million.

The musician recently listed his 1930 home in the Joseph Berry Subdivision, spanning 6,000 square feet with six bedrooms. It's about as Kid Rock as a house comes. It's currently filled with American flag-themed decor and "Made in Detroit" branded household items.

Here's more on the property from Skyline Realty Group:

This stunning home is nestled in an exclusive subdivision, with a full and breathtaking view of the Detroit River. As one of only a handful of homes--including the official Detroit Mayoral Mansion-- on the Detroit River, this property comes with a custom boathouse that includes jet-ski lifts and an upper deck that is built for nearly year-round entertaining.

Current owner completed several renovations including the impressive boathouse with an outdoor shower, new break wall, attached 2 car heated garage, 2 outdoor TVs (operational year-round) along with a state-of-the-art entertainment system. Newer windows, central air conditioning system, and Hardie Plank siding are part of this amazing property.

This magnificent one-of-a-kind home with stunning views of the Detroit River and Belle Isle is professionally landscaped, has an extensive security system including cameras, a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and a custom master bath.

Curbed Detroit reports Kid Rock bought the house back in 2012 for $300,000. Check out more photos below. There's also a virtual tour here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.