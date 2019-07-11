What will $1,600 rent you in Downtown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

Finding a the ideal spot can be a challenge if you're in the market for an apartment with a specific price range in mind. Fortunately, Downtown has plenty of current local listings to choose from. And according to Walk Score, this Detroit neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Detroit via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings available for up to $1,600/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1214 Griswold St.

Listed at $1,520/month, this 693-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1214 Griswold St.

In the residence, you'll see a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1145 Griswold St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1145 Griswold St. It's listed for $1,544/month for its 747 square feet.

Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

114 W. Adams Ave.

Here's a 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 114 W. Adams Ave. that's going for $1,545/month.

In the residence, expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

139 Cadillac Square

Finally, check out this 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 139 Cadillac Square. It's listed for $1,550/month.

A fitness center is listed as a building amenity. You can also expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the residenc. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

