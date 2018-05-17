Kensington Palace: Meghan Markle announces her father will not attend Royal Wedding

LONDON - The Kensington Palace said Thursday that Meghan Markle has announced her father will not be attending her wedding.

The Palace tweeted this statement from Markle:

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

CNN's Brad Wilkinson reports Markle's father, Thomas, is recovering in hospital after heart surgery, according to a report, three days ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry.

Earlier this week Thomas Markle cited the operation as his reason for not attending the royal wedding on Saturday. He said he was out of surgery, but will be staying in hospital for a few more days.

"I'm OK. It will take a long time to heal," he told TMZ entertainment television news channel. "Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited."

Thomas Markle appears to have successfully undergone heart surgery, the report said. Earlier he said doctors would "go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed".

He has reportedly changed his mind about attending the wedding ceremony more than once, and now seems set to miss it.

Before the operation Thomas Markle had told TMZ he wanted to walk his daughter down the aisle.

"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he was quoted as saying.

