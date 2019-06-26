Queen Elizabeth gives photography patronage to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

KINGSTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge joins a photography workshop for Action for Children, run by the Royal Photographic Society at Warren Park on June 25, 2019 in Kingston, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

After 67 years, Queen Elizabeth is handing over the photography patronage to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge who is formerly known as Kate Middleton.

In a report by CNN, the Duchess is described as a keen photographer and celebrated this honor by attending a photography workshop run collectively by the Royal Photographic Society and the charity Action for Children.

The Queen has been a patron since 1952, and was happy to pass this on to Catherine.

Catherine expresses her love for photography and the honor of the patronage through the Kensington Royal Instagram.

The Royal Photographic Society was founded in 1853, and is one of the oldest of its kind in the world.

