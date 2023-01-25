34
º
Join Insider
Sign In
Search
News
Watch Live
Local News
Traffic
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Politics
Elections
Community
Trust Index
Local 4+
Watch Local 4+
Live in the D
Help Me Hank
Investigations
Flashpoint
Money Minute
Tasty Tuesday
Fitness Friday
Solutionaries
Something Good
TV Listings
MeTV Detroit
Weather
Weather Center
Weather News
Alerts
StormPins
School Closings
Forecasting Change
4ZONE - Metro
4ZONE - North
4ZONE - South
4ZONE - West
Sports
Sports Odds
Lions
Lions Stats
Tigers
Tigers Stats
Red Wings
Red Wings Stats
Pistons
Pistons Stats
Wolverines
Spartans
4Frenzy
Features
Watch Local 4+
Vote 4 The Best
Click On Deals
Jobs 4 You
4YI
All 4 Pets
Travel
Mental Health Matters
Brag Book
Sunshine Awards
In The D
Food
Contests
Live In The D
Dine In The D
Click On Deals
What's The Buzz
Uniquely Detroit
Events Live Guide
Ann Arbor
Headlines
Topics
Sports
Events
Ann Arbor Weather
Get Involved
Newsletters
Contact Us
Help Center
Meet The Team
Careers at WDIV
Advertise with us
News
Local 4+
Weather
Sports
Features
Live In The D
Ann Arbor
Newsletters
Contact Us
News
Local 4+
Weather
Sports
Features
Live In The D
Ann Arbor
Newsletters
Contact Us
A winter storm watch in effect for 3 regions in the area
See the complete list
WEATHER ALERT
A winter storm watch in effect for 3 regions in the area
HIDE
RADAR
STORMPINS
ALERTS
FORECAST
SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS
Lapeer
Livingston
Macomb
Monroe
Oakland
St. Clair
Sanilac
Washtenaw
Wayne
There are currently no active closings or delays.