Shattered Podcast | Black Friday, ep12 | Getting to the point

Shattered: Black Friday is a podcast investigating the disappearance of the Skelton Brothers from their home in Morenci, Michigan on Nov. 26, 2010.

In episode 12, WDIV's Sandra Ali challenges John Skelton in a heated interview that raises far more questions than it answers about what happened seven years ago.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Stitcher, Google Play. If you have any information about this case call lead investigator Jeremy Brewer at (517) 636-0689. If you want to reach Jeremy and the Shattered staff email: shatteredpodcast@wdiv.com

One more episode of Shattered: Black Friday, because things are happening. In this case, another phone call from John Skelton.

I’ve received messages from people unhappy that we continue to talk with and about John Skelton. We understand why you might take issue, please know we hear and see your frustration. Tanya Zuvers, the boys’ mom, talked about this issue on Facebook recently. She wrote:

“Yes, there are some episodes that have John Skelton and also his family in them...Some have expressed anger that Channel 4 is giving him attention ...But from my standpoint, it's not giving him/them attention, it's letting him/them speak their views on the past 7 years. For me, by John Skelton and his family doing so, it shows how truly off the wall their theories & accusations are...

By listening, you will hear the back story before November 2010... It will give you an in depth look at the past 7 years of our life (myself & my family) of having my 3 sons; Andrew, Alexander and Tanner, missing.

After listening, please share to your page so more can hear our story. Law enforcement believe the more who hear, the greater chance someone who may have seen something but don't realize it will connect the dots and come forward with what they know.

Thank you and always have hope!

As you’ve heard me say before, it’s important to tell the whole story, and that’s what I intend to do.

Right now the newest information we have is John’s words, his answers to questions that WDIV’s Sandra Ali is asking him. If you’ve made it this far, you heard his first talk with Sandra, which was fascinating. When he called again, Sandra pulled no punches and asked the tough questions, thinking this might be our final shot with him.

Listen to the final episode below, or you can find Shattered: Black Friday on any popular podcast platform.

In response to Skelton's interview with Ali, we received this statement from Michigan State Police Investigator Jeremy Brewer:

"John Skelton continues to never answer the tough questions. For years He has skirted direct questions by the state Police and now he is doing the same thing with the media. Everyone involved with this investigation wants to bring the boys home and it’s sad that the John Skelton doesn’t share the same sentiment. John continues to lie and deceive. He’s a narcissist and this is very evident in his conversations with Sandra Ali. His world is closing in and yet he cannot find it within himself to be man enough to be the father he claims to be. I will not stop until we know where the boys are and John needs to get this through his head. I will be forever in his world until he does the right thing."

About Shattered: Black Friday

For past episodes to and to learn more about Shattered: Black Friday at: https://www.shatteredpodcast.com. If you have any information about this case please call the Morenci Police Department at (517) 458-7104. You can reach Jeremy and the staff at Shattered at: shatteredpodcast@wdiv.com

Shattered: Black Friday is produced and hosted by Jeremy Allen with support producer Zak Rosen, the WDIV Local 4 newsroom and Graham Media Group.

