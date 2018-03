Shattered podcast | Black Friday, ep10 | 'Dear John'

Shattered: Black Friday is a 10-episode podcast investigating the disappearance of the Skelton Brothers from their home in Morenci, Michigan on Nov. 26, 2010.

Episode 9: As investigators work the Skelton case in Michigan, something pops up, but way off their radar. Human remains are found in Missoula, Montana – the remains of 3 kids. Lead Investigator Jeremy Brewer and Tanya try to figure out a connection to Montana. Tanya also struggles with what John Skelton’s family is saying about the case, her boys and her role in all of it.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Stitcher, Google Play. If you have any information about this case call lead investigator Jeremy Brewer at (517) 636-0689. If you want to reach Jeremy and the Shattered staff email: shatteredpodcast@wdiv.com

About Shattered: Black Friday

For past episodes to and to learn more about Shattered: Black Friday at: https://www.shatteredpodcast.com. If you have any information about this case please call the Morenci Police Department at (517) 458-7104. You can reach Jeremy and the staff at Shattered at: shatteredpodcast@wdiv.com

Shattered: Black Friday is produced and hosted by Jeremy Allen with support producer Zak Rosen, the WDIV Local 4 newsroom and Graham Media Group.

For news updates on the missing Skelton brothers and more about this podcast, follow Shattered: Black Friday on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShatteredPodcast

Twitter: @ShatteredPod

Instagram: @ShatteredPodcast

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.