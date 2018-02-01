Episode 2: Irreversible

Shattered: Black Friday is a 10-episode podcast investigating the disappearance of the Skelton Brothers from their home in Morenci, Michigan on Nov. 26, 2010. The first episode focused on the day the Skelton brothers went missing and the ensuing investigation that remains open to this day. In Episode 2, we interview Tanya Zuvers, the boys' mom, who holds out hope they'll be found alive. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Stitcher, or through the player below. If you have any information about this case please call the Morenci Police Department at (517) 458-7104. You can reach Jeremy and the staff at Shattered at: shatteredpodcast@wdiv.com

Tanya came across honest, unafraid and unapologetic in our interviews. The mother of Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner, the missing Skelton brothers who disappeared from their home in Morenci, Michigan in 2010, shared detailed memories of a horrific time. She was open about her fights with her ex-husband, John Skelton, who sits in prison on charges of kidnapping his sons and under a cloud of heavy suspicion he did far worse. And, she was open about her own criminal past.

About Shattered: Black Friday

Today, Tanya has 2 daughters from a prior relationship who are much older than the boys. She also has a host of friends and family that are as loyal as anybody could ever hope for. She has a support system and comes across as a sympathetic figure. But we must remember Tanya is a person, a flawed person, just like the rest of us. And not to trivialize anything she’s done, because one mistake in particular is pret-y awful, but I don’t want it to come across as me vilifying her in any way. I tell you this, because you will hear things you likely didn’t expect to about Tanya and they are shocking. But you need to know these things to understand the whole story. With that said, let’s start before Black Friday, in September 2010, and learn what may have motivated John Skelton to do what he did.

Learn more about Shattered: Black Friday at: https://www.shatteredpodcast.com. If you have any information about this case please call the Morenci Police Department at (517) 458-7104. You can reach Jeremy and the staff at Shattered at: shatteredpodcast@wdiv.com

Shattered: Black Friday is produced and hosted by Jeremy Allen with support producer Zak Rosen, the WDIV Local 4 newsroom and Graham Media Group.

For news updates on the missing Skelton brothers and more about this podcast, follow Shattered: Black Friday on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShatteredPodcast

Twitter: @ShatteredPod

Instagram: @ShatteredPodcast

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.