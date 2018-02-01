Episode 2: Irreversible

Shattered: Black Friday is a 10-episode podcast investigating the disappearance of the Skelton Brothers from their home in Morenci, Michigan on Nov. 26, 2010. The first episode focused on the day the Skelton brothers went missing and the ensuing investigation that remains open to this day. In Episode 2, we interview Tanya Zuvers, the boys' mom, who holds out hope they'll be found alive. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Stitcher, or through the player below. If you have any information about this case please call the Morenci Police Department at (517) 458-7104. You can reach Jeremy and the staff at Shattered at: shatteredpodcast@wdiv.com
Tanya came across honest, unafraid and unapologetic in our interviews. The mother of Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner, the missing Skelton brothers who disappeared from their home in Morenci, Michigan in 2010, shared detailed memories of a horrific time. She was open about her fights with her ex-husband, John Skelton, who sits in prison on charges of kidnapping his sons and under a cloud of heavy suspicion he did far worse. And, she was open about her own criminal past.
