Shattered podcast | Black Friday, ep8 | 'Southern Discomfort'

The case of the missing Skelton brothers is often told from the perspective of the boys' mom, Tanya Zevers, and from police investigators trying to solve what happened to the young boys on Black Friday in 2010. But rarely have we heard from John Skelton or his family.

The Skelton family is often portrayed as distant or checked out of the events. They don't talk to the media, and they don't share publicly about the missing boys. We've done seven episodes of Shattered: Black Friday, so far, and we don't have a strong defense for John or support of his claim that he gave the boys to a stranger for safe keeping. That is, we didn't until now.

In episode 8 I travel to Jacksonville, Fla. to meet John's parents and hear their side of the events. They openly defend John, believe his explanation of the events, and say they believe their grandsons are alive and well.

