New Shattered Podcast episode on missing Skelton brothers now available

This age progression photo shows what Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton may look like in 2019. (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Shattered: Black Friday is an 13-episode podcast investigating the disappearance of the Skelton Brothers from their home in Morenci, Michigan on Nov. 26, 2010.

The latest episode of Shattered: Black Friday is now available. Here's a preview:

The three missing boys from Morenci, Michigan have been gone for nearly a decade. Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton disappeared on Black Friday of 2010.

The boy's father, John Skelton, claims he gave them to an underground group to keep them safe from their mother, but police have found no evidence to support that claim. They also haven't found the boys.

Recently John's family started questioning some of John's stories.

John's own father says he has given him an ultimatum, saying he won't see him again until John tells the whole story. John is more alone than ever before.

And not long ago police received a tip that led them to property in rural Ohio. A person claimed to have seen John Skelton and his blue van near a pond Thanksgiving day in 2010. A dive team, police dogs and officers from both Ohio and Michigan worked together to find the boys.

