It’s never too late to straighten your teeth: All the things you wondered, but never knew, about those clear braces

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

While there are many options out there for people looking to straighten their teeth, for adults especially, it seems many flock to the idea of Invisalign, those clear aligners that are free of brackets and wires; others can’t even tell you’re wearing “braces.”

For many, they find Invisalign clear aligners fit your life — they don’t interrupt it. And at every stage, you’ll be able to see your progress and enjoy your smile as it transforms.

Plus, the aligners take less time and are likely more affordable than you might have imagined.

Epic Smile Centers offer Invisalign, so we asked what else people might not know about these modern-day braces.

1.) The aligners are so comfortable.

Invisalign allows you to work, eat and participate in social situations worry free. The aligners are comfy, flexible and you’ll probably forget you’re even wearing them. The trays are made of smooth plastic, making Invisalign much more comfortable than traditional metal braces. There are no sharp or extruding edges, and they’re custom-made to fit your teeth and mouth.

2.) You’ll be seeing an on-site doctor for his or her expertise.

At Epic Smile Centers, for example, the company has a whole team of orthodontists and dentist, one of whom will be designing and delivering your case. Those on-site doctors will conduct a full medical check, get your dental history and complete an intra-oral exam with the use of X-rays and Itero 3D scanners. Needless to say, a lot of work goes into making sure these are customized just right for your mouth.

3.) The appearance really is practically invisible.

Although we touched on this earlier, it’s worth noting: The trays are completely clear so they don’t detract from your face or smile. This is an especially great option for adults, teens, and young adults who want to live life without the wires associated with traditional braces.

4.) The price is right.

In fact, Epic Smile Centers said it provides Invisalign at 60% of what you would pay at your local orthodontist or dentist. The centers offer affordable payment plans beginning at $39 a month, which is likely less than the cost of your monthly cellphone bill.

5.) They’re really easy to clean.

Invisalign trays are removable – meaning, when you’re ready to brush and floss your teeth, just remove the trays, clean your teeth, then pop them back in.

The trays themselves can also be cleaned. To make sure there is no build-up, just remove the aligners and rinse or brush them with your toothbrush. A clean mouth is a healthy mouth. It’s important to have healthy teeth and gums while straightening your teeth, so you’ll have the best smile possible at the end of the process.

6.) The whole treatment plan will save you time.

With Invisalign, you’ll be able to spend less time at the orthodontist or dentist’s office, as your aligners only need to be maintained every six weeks, on average.

Other teeth straightening options can take much more time and many more appointments.

7.) They’re really safe.

Is your teen in sports or band? Invisalign allows for a more comfortable experience without the scrapes other orthodontic options can cause. Invisalign trays are also removable, as mentioned, which makes brushing your teeth, eating, and everyday life more convenient than some of the other options.

8.) You can eat whatever you want.

Food restrictions are one of the worst parts about teeth straightening with many orthodontic options. Some of your favorite foods -- anything too hard, chewy or sticky -- are off-limits, which can really ruin a special celebration.

These issues are not a problem with Invisalign. You can remove the trays and eat what you’d like.

9.) They lead to better dental health.

Straight teeth are better for your gums and dental health, the experts at Epic Smile Centers said.

If you eliminate crowding and gaps, it makes it easier to care for your teeth, and better dental health leads to better overall health, the experts added.

The results speak for themselves: Straight teeth and a beautiful smile.

Epic Smile Centers provides Invisalign treatment at two locations in Southeastern Michigan.