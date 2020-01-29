Winter is not only still here, but all the reasons it’s more fun in Petoskey

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

January may be over, but that doesn’t mean winter is at its end.

There is still plenty of time to enjoy the beauty that is a northern Michigan winter in the Petoskey area, which offers a diverse set of options to enjoy the final weeks of winter.

Simply put, winter in Petoskey is just more fun.

Below are some of the activities that make the Petoskey area a joyful winter wonderland.

Skiing and snowboarding

The skiing is good that people from around the country make the trek to the Petoskey-area slopes.

Boyne Mountain, Boyne Highlands and Nub’s Nub are all high-class resorts that offers some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the Midwest, with more than 160 downhill runs and more than 12 terrain parks.

If downhill skiing isn’t your thing, there are miles of trails to go cross-country skiing and snowshoeing on. You’ll get a first-hand look at the beauty of northern Michigan forests, streams and lakes, with the possibility of running into a white-tailed doe or wild turkey.

Water slide fun

It doesn’t have to be 80 degrees and sunny out to enjoy a tremendous waterpark. Avalanche Bay, located at Boyne Mountain, is Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark.

An 88,000 square-foot facility, Avalanche Bay features six waterslides, a lazy river and hot tubs to relax in. The park also features a concession stand with yummy treats and an adjacent arcade.

More outdoor activities

Whether it’s going down slopes on a tube or sled, going down zip lines above gleaming snow or going ice skating on fresh outdoor surfaces, there are plenty of things to do outdoors.

Northern Michigan is also home to some of the most open and pristine snowmobiling trails in the country.

Indoor delights

There are plenty of ways to simply wine, dine and relax during a visit to the Petoskey area. The region is flush with wineries, local craft breweries and nightspots with live entertainment.

There are also several luxurious spas to enjoy some much-earned relaxation time

Win big at a casino

The Odawa Casino features 1,000 slots, dozens of table games, live entertainment and three dining options.

Festivals

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean the celebrations stop. Dates and descriptions are available on PetoskeyArea.com.

For more information, visit PetoskeyArea.com and check out a Winter Guide.