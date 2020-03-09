5 surprising facts you might not have known about epilepsy

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

March 26 is Purple Day, which is a day to raise awareness for people whose lives have been touched by epilepsy.

It’s not a common condition, but you’d be surprised at how many people are living with epilepsy worldwide. That’s why Purple Day was created in 2008, to show people around the world that epilepsy affects more people than you’d think.

So in honor of the upcoming Purple Day, here are some quicks facts about epilepsy.

1. Believe it or not, but there are more than 50 million people worldwide living with epilepsy.

2. In America, there are 2.2 million people living with epilepsy.

3. Epilepsy is not a disease, nor is it contagious. It is a neurological disorder.

4. Harriet Tubman, Julius Caesar and Vincent Van Gogh all suffered from epilepsy.

5. If you’re with someone with epilepsy and they have a convulsive seizure, you should make sure any harmful objects are away from them, let the seizure run its course, and do not try and restrain the person, according to Purple Day.

There will be tons of Purple Day celebrations across the world on March 26, and you can find out if there is an event near you by clicking here.

