Why Alzheimer’s disease is expected to remain a growing health issue in the U.S.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Alzheimer’s disease is not only a big problem now, but experts with the Alzheimer’s Association say that without a cure, it will continue to stay this way for the long term.

Alzheimer’s disease -- a degenerative brain disease that is a form of dementia and affects memory, thinking and behavior -- affects more than 5 million people, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

It’s not only an issue now for millions of Americans, but it appears it will remain an issue, based on the following from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia kill more seniors than breast and prostate cancer combined.

Between 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s disease have increased 146%.

By 2050, 14 million people are projected to be living with Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2020, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia will cost the United States about $305 billion. By 2050, that figure is expected to reach $1.1 trillion.

