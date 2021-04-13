Celebrate Earth Day by saving energy: You can start with these 7 action items today

Earth Day is just around the corner.

Earth Day is coming: Mark your calendars for April 22.

DTE Energy encourages you to take the pledge to be more energy efficient around your home or business.

In doing so, your efforts will have a positive effect on our Michigan communities and the environment.

Doing a few simple things every day to save energy helps you reduce your carbon footprint and protect our planet -- today, tomorrow and for years to come.

Here are a few actions you can start taking today to save energy and money, and celebrate Earth Day.

1. Replace your most frequently used lightbulbs with ENERGY STAR®-certified LED bulbs.

LEDs last longer and use less energy.

You can purchase discounted LEDs at the online DTE Marketplace.

2. Recycle your old, working refrigerator or freezer through DTE’s Appliance Recycling program.

DTE will come to your home and pick up it up for you, give you a rebate for participating and then recycle your old appliance in a safe and environmentally friendly way.

Pretty cool, right? Learn more.

3. Install a programmable thermostat.

By doing this, you can save up to $180 in annual energy costs.

Simply follow the recommended seasonal temperature settings and have your thermostat adjust when you are asleep or away from home, DTE said.

4. Plant a tree near a sunny window.

Take action this spring to help shade your home or business from the summer heat.

Planting trees not only helps the environment, but it can help cut back on your cooling costs.

5. Turn off lights when they’re not in use.

This is something your whole family can pledge to do this Earth Day.

With longer days during the summer, take advantage of the natural daylight to brighten your home.

6. Turn off electronics or use a power strip.

Plug your electronics into a power strip with an on/off switch and turn off the power strip when you are not using the products.

This is the only way to ensure that the electronics are not using electricity.

Also make sure to unplug battery chargers when the equipment is fully charged or not connected to the charger.

7. Download the DTE Insight app.

This free app allows you to see how your home is using energy and identify areas that are wasting energy. It’s a great way to get started on being more energy efficient day to day and take further action to help save our planet.

For more great ways to learn how you can take the pledge today to be more energy efficient and celebrate Earth Day, click or tap here.