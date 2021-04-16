Simple steps to protect the environment this Earth Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we approach the 51st anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, all of us at DTE are reminded of our commitment to reduce our impact on the environment, creating a cleaner Michigan for our families and generations to follow.

We call this commitment “CleanVision” and it expresses why we are taking bold steps to cut carbon and greenhouse gas emissions with a goal of achieving net zero by 2050. We have ambitious plans to significantly increase our generation from wind and solar and are adding some of the largest wind parks and solar farms in our state. We’re also improving our operations on the gas side of our business to reduce methane and combustion-related emissions.

Like you, we know that addressing climate change is a big job; one that will require effort and changes in behavior from all of us. We also know it can be challenging to know what to do or where to start. This is why we’ve created options that make it easy to make a difference and have an immediate impact on a cleaner tomorrow.

Voluntary Renewable Energy Programs

Natural Gas Balance is an easy, affordable way to reduce the environmental impact of natural gas use. For $4-$16 a month, DTE gas customers can offset 25 – 100% of the emissions created from the use of natural gas. The program combines the delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG) and the purchase of carbon offsets that protect Michigan forests in the Upper Peninsula. Sign up here.

MIGreenPower is an installation-free, renewable energy program you can join to reduce your impact on the environment. With a simple sign-up and as little as $1 per month, you can attribute a greater percentage of your energy use to DTE’s wind and solar projects. Bringing more Michigan-made clean energy to the grid reduces carbon emissions and supports a cleaner Michigan for all. Enroll today at migreenpower.com.

Interested in seeing renewable energy projects for yourself? Take this virtual tour and visit some of DTE’s largest wind and solar parks!

Energy Efficiency

DTE is the eighth-leading energy company in the nation for energy efficiency savings programs created to meet customer needs and interests for their homes and businesses. Since 2008, our energy efficiency programs have saved customers nearly $1.2 billion on their energy bills.

The DTE Marketplace is an online store that offers instant rebates on energy-efficient home products to reduce your energy costs and increase comfort. Visit the Marketplace.

Interested to learn how much energy you’re using and how to reduce your energy bill? Download the DTE Insight app. Insight app and Energy Bridge customers save around 8% more per month on their energy costs – up to $100 a year – than DTE residential customers who don’t have the app. Download today!

You can also explore our Energy Efficient Interactive Home where you can find room-by-room energy-savings tips, programs, smart products and rebates to help you reduce your energy use and save.