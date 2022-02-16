Need help paying an energy bill? These programs could help

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Recently, a Detroiter suffering from disabilities had a longtime companion who died suddenly, a tragedy that forced him from the home they had shared and into a new apartment with a $300 DTE bill he couldn’t pay.

The man was afraid of losing power, of living alone with no light or heat, and so he reached out to DTE asking for help to pay his bill.

Thanks to area human service agencies and DTE’s support of these agencies, as well as governmental partners, the answer for the man was yes.

For those struggling to pay energy bills, here are ways you can get help.

The man was connected to a state program that paid the $300 bill and to a nonprofit agency for additional assistance.

This story is to ensure everyone is made aware of the resources available to help financially-strapped Michiganders who are struggling to keep their power on.

There are thousands of people who don’t know about the assistance programs DTE and its partners offer.

There’s no reason to go without power, especially in the coldest months of Michigan’s winters, and anybody who truly needs help, gets help.

Ad

Last year, DTE customers received $119 million through the Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP), the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and programs that are funded by DTE.

Customers can receive multiple forms of help beyond LIHEAP and MEAP. There’s also renters assistance through COVID Emergency Renters Assistance (CERA), State Emergency Relief (SER) funds, and several civic agencies whose missions are supported by DTE contributions.

For more information, call 800-477-4747 or click or tap here.