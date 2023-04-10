Detailing importance of parent involvement, collaboration in ABA

Director of Behavioral Health, Estefania Furr, poses with the parent of a recent MetroEHS ABA therapy graduate.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The most common type of therapy for autism is Applied Behavior Analysis, otherwise known as ABA.

A big component of ABA is collaboration and involvement with a child’s parents as personnel work with a child.

Dawn Sterling, a certified behavior analyst and ABA manager at Metro EHS Pediatric Therapy — which has multiple locations in Metro Detroit — offers insight to why parents need to be involved with ABA.

Why is collaboration and involving parents in ABA so important?

Sterling said parents are the experts on their own children’s life and they provide valuable insight to therapists that allows for further growth and development.

“Additionally, the skills learned in therapy need to carry-over to all facets of life, which includes home and community settings, therefore parents understanding their child’s needs and skills is an essential component to ABA therapy,” Sterling said.

How can parents make the collaboration process easier?

Sterling said open communication with therapy staff is a key element to collaboration.

“Parents and therapists will develop a rapport that allows for open and honest communication, so that parents can feel comfortable sharing their successes and any challenges they are having,” Sterling said.

How does such collaboration ultimately benefit kids?

Sterling said the partnership between parents and their therapy teams leads to increased progress, generalization and maintenance of their skills.

“Ultimately, this team work allows children to achieve their goals more efficiently,” she said.

