70 acres of former landfill property in Taylor to receive major makeover-- and it’s expected to bring jobs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Perhaps you’ve noticed the 70 acres that were once a dumping ground in Taylor. The site, east of Inkster Road, north of I-94 and south of Beverly Road, has gone underutilized for decades.

That is about to change.

The former landfill is now the focus of a major redevelopment project called the Metro 94 Commerce Center Redevelopment Project. It will include the construction of about 531,000 square feet of a multi-tenant industrial building that will be used for manufacturing, distribution and warehousing.

Not only is the project addressing blight and contamination, but the reactivation of the industrial space is also critical to addressing the shortage of space in the city of Taylor, Metro Detroit and the state.

With an expected total capital investment of $40 million, the expectation is that, when fully occupied, it will result in the creation of up to 185 full-time jobs.

The ultimate goal: to advance the revitalization efforts that are being made in the industrial area of Taylor. The project will return the site to productive use and help to build Michigan’s site portfolio.

Sourcing of funds

There are several financial avenues from which the project will pull. The city of Taylor Brownfield Redevelopment Authority received Michigan Strategic Fund approval of state tax capture valued at $1,928,439, to be used to reimburse for Brownfield-related activities at the site.

The city of Taylor is also supporting the project through the approval of local tax capture valued at $3,506,845. And the project is also requesting $10,690,749 in tax increment financing from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to assist with environmental eligible activities.

The project is expected to result in an increase of approximately $10.5 million in the taxable value of the property.

New opportunities

According to Detroit Region Aerotropolis, market analysis has repeatedly shown that large, move-in ready sites are in demand. Leaders on the project believe that supporting this type of property remains vital to retaining existing companies in the state as they grow, and it also presents opportunities to attract new companies to Michigan.

The development entity, Metro 94 Commerce Center, LLC, is an affiliate of Ashley Capital and was created in 2022 for the development of the site in the city of Taylor. Established in 1984, Ashley Capital has a successful track record of utilizing available sites or remedying blighted properties to breathe life back into these sites, often before tenants are even secured to fill them.