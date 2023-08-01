Registration now open for Ann Arbor SPARK’s a2Tech360 conference

The Human Element team poses with their FastTrack Award at A2Tech360.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ann Arbor SPARK has announced that registration is now open for its annual a2Tech360 conference in September.

The highly anticipated event will offer a pitch competition, networking opportunities for participants and educational workshops from Sept. 14-22.

This year’s programming lineup includes crowd favorites and features a diverse range of activities designed to inspire, educate, and connect tech enthusiasts, industry leaders and forward-thinking minds.

“The tech community here in Washtenaw County continues to thrive, and a2Tech360 plays a vital role in showcasing the cutting-edge advancements and fostering collaboration among the brightest minds in our ecosystem,” said Ann Arbor SPARK president and CEO Paul Krutko, highlighting the region’s startup and innovation community.

Here’s a preview of the events:

Invest360 Investor Showcase

Friday, Sept.15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the University of Michigan Golf Course Clubhouse.

Invest360 is an annual pitch competition, where Michigan’s investor community gathers to watch a curated group of companies compete for $50,000 in three categories: information technology, mobility and health care. The top three winners will then compete for the People’s Choice award and an additional $50,000 . Tickets are $50.

FastTrack Awards

Sept. 15, from 6-9 p.m., at the University of Michigan Golf Course Clubhouse.

Celebrate and recognize the fastest-growing companies in the region, showcasing their outstanding contributions to the local tech industry. It’s a night of glitz, glam and well-deserved recognition for these dynamic businesses. Winners will be announced during the event. Special thanks to our accounting partner, Rehmann. Tickets are $75.

Michigan Angel Summit

Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Kensington Hotel.

Connect with angel investors and learn about the latest investment opportunities, best practices and trends in Michigan’s thriving startup ecosystem. Early bird tickets (closes Aug. 20) are $100. Regular price is $150.

Women In Tech

Sept. 18, from 4-7 p.m., at Venue by 4M.

Women in Tech returns for its fifth annual event, exploring how we can build strong networks, leverage community support and utilize essential resources to propel our careers in tech. In an exciting new format, multiple opportunities are being introduced for learning that will inspire and empower our community to take action. The event kicks off with an insightful conversation on how to build a supportive network among three extraordinary and impactful women. Following this, attendees will have the chance to participate in topic-based discussions, curated by our vibrant WiT community. This event is presented by Ann Arbor SPARK in partnership with Shine + Rise and sponsored by Comcast Rise. Tickets are $20.

Mobility Summit

Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Kensington Hotel.

Join us as we explore cutting-edge topics that are shaping the future of mobility and innovation. Delve into discussions on advanced air mobility in Michigan, uncover the opportunities and challenges of accessibility in the mobility sector, and discover how mayors are changing the narrative on mobility and equity. Special thanks to the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, Mobility Summit’s premier sponsor. Early bird tickets (closes Aug. 20) are $100. Regular price is $150.

Tech Talk

Sept. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at Michigan Theater.

Engage with industry experts, gain valuable insights and be inspired by a curated lineup of speakers. This year, we are excited to announce Dug Song, the co-founder of Duo Security and visionary entrepreneur, as our headliner. New this year, Song joins after the Talks for a networking hour filled with mingling, idea exchange, meaningful connections, delicious food, refreshing drinks and a lively atmosphere of knowledge sharing and collaboration. Tickets are $20.

2033: What the Future Holds

Sept. 20, from 2-4 p.m. both in person and online.

Join thought leaders and visionaries as they explore the trends, technologies and potential future scenarios that will shape the world in the years to come. Admission is free.

Tech Trek

Sept. 22, from 1-5 p.m., on Liberty St. in downtown Ann Arbor.

Discover the latest advancements and interact with cutting-edge technologies and companies in the region. Join the street party and enjoy the energetic atmosphere filled with tech demos, delicious food, music and endless opportunities to connect with like-minded tech enthusiasts and job seekers. Special thanks to Kapnick, Tech Trek’s presenting sponsor. Admission is free.

This year, SPARK is offering a new All Access Pass for $325. Pass attendees have access to Invest360, Michigan Angel Summit, Mobility Summit, Women In Tech, Tech Talk, 2033: What the Future Holds and Tech Trek. In addition, All Access Pass holders will receive an exclusive swag bag, extra drink tickets and free parking at Ann Arbor SPARK for Tech Talk.

In addition to core events, a2Tech360 is continuing its collaboration with community partners to offer a diverse array of partner events, such as:

Celebrate Invention - Innovation Partnerships, hosted by the University of Michigan.

2023 Mayor’s Autumnal Green Fair, hosted by the City of Ann Arbor.

Marketing and Brand Building in the Age of AI, hosted by the Digital Summer Clinic.

Showcase Investor Presentation and “How to Craft a Go-to Market Plan” panel discussion, hosted by the New Enterprise Forum.

Develop Your Elevator Pitch, hosted by Amy Cell Talent.

Partner events add even more value and excitement to the week-long celebration of technology and innovation. Find links and information about each event at a2tech360.com, and register directly at each event’s respective website.

a2Tech360 is presented by the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority, with support from Russell Video. For more information on each of the a2Tech360 events or to register, visit a2Tech360.com.